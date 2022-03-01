MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man has been charged after his 4-year-old child allegedly shot at police during an altercation at a Midvale McDonald’s in February 2022.

Sadaat Johnson, 27, has been charged with child abuse, aggravated assault, and interference with an arresting officer after police were called to a Mcdonald’s on Feb. 21, resulting in a shooting involving a 4-year-old, charging documents state.

On Feb. 21, a McDonald’s employee called police because Johnson began arguing with her about an order at the drive-thru window. During the argument, the employee says Johnson brandished a gun and “racked it, ejecting a bullet.” The worker shut the drive-thru window, Johnson then hit it and picked up his gun once again, court records state.

The workers told police that she backed away from the window and called 911 in fear that Johnson may shoot her or others.

When police arrived on the scene, they ordered Johnson to unlock the car or roll down the windows. Police say he failed to do so after several commands. When Johnson eventually unlocked the driver’s side door, police placed him on the ground, charging documents state.

As Johnson was being taken into custody, an officer who was walking past the driver’s side window, reported seeing a silver handgun emerge from inside the car.

The officer used his hand to sweep the gun away and the gun went off, hitting the upper part of the McDonald’s building. The officer then yelled at the person inside of the car to drop the gun, and after looking inside of the car, realized that it was a small child.

The 4-year-old told police that he picked up the gun because “he wanted his daddy back,” charging records show. The child also told police that Johnson said, “the police officer cannot open the door,” during the altercation.

After being arrested, Johnson told police that he “blacked out” for 30 seconds after he and the McDonald’s employee were arguing over his order. Johnson also denied brandishing the gun in front of the worker, despite surveillance video showing him doing so, court records state.

Johnson also told police that this wasn’t the first time his 4-year-old child had gotten his hands on a gun.

An arrest warrant was issued for Johnson on Tuesday.