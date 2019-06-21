Lightning strike injures father and daughter in Millard County

FILLMORE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two people were hospitalized following a lightning strike in Millard County Thursday evening.

Millard County Sheriff’s Office said a father and his daughter were struck by lightning shortly before 8 p.m. as storms moved through the Fillmore area.

The pair were involved in outside activities for a youth group at the Territorial Statehouse Park.

Nearby emergency medical personnel responded, and CPR was quickly rendered to the man who regained a pulse but required artificial respiration during transported to the hospital.

Deputies said the daughter regained some consciousness and was transported by a second ambulance. Both patients were then airlifted to a northern hospital for specialty care.

Deputies said Friday the girl suffered a damaged ear drum and first-degree burns.

