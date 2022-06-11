DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) reports a fatal head-collision from Saturday morning.

DPS states that the crash occurred around 3 a.m. on I-15 southbound near mile post 321.

A black Chevy Silverado was reportedly traveling northbound in the southbound lanes while a green Toyota Camry was heading southbound, in the correct direction.

The driver of the Silverado drifted out of his lane, authorities say, striking the the Camry in a head-on collision.

The driver of the Camry reportedly died from the impact, while the driver of the Silverado sustained critical injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Both drivers were men in their 20’s.

Early investigation shows that the lights on the Silverado were not turned on during the accident, and that I-15 in this area has no artificial lighting.

Alcohol is reportedly being investigated as a factor in the driver of the Silverado as well.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.