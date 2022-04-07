UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A two-vehicle crash in Utah County has left at least one person dead on Thursday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the fatal crash happened on SR-6 near milepost 154, about one mile east of Goshen.

Details on what caused the crash were not immediately available.

Lanes of travel along both directions of SR-6 are currently closed near the crash scene.

Major delays are expected for drivers in the area. Authorities are asking travelers to seek an alternate route of travel if possible.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.