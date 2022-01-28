Fatal SLC auto-ped crash closes roads, investigators on scene

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are investigating a fatal auto-ped crash on Friday.

Salt Lake City Police say the crash happened near 800 South 900 West around 6:49 a.m. Two vehicles were involved in the deadly incident. The victim was hit by multiple vehicles and died on impact.

Travel along 800 S. will be closed from 900 W. to Jeremy Street along eastbound and westbound directions.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Details on what caused the crash have not been released. Crews are working to clear the scene with a crash team on the way.

Police are asking anyone or any businesses in the area who may have footage of the crash to contact police.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.