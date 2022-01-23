Semi-truck hits pedestrian walking with skateboard on I-80 in Tooele County, killing him

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A semi-truck pulling three trailers struck a pedestrian walking in the second lane of I-80 on Friday, Jan 21.

The semi was travelling westbound near milepost 11 when the accident happened.

The pedestrian had a skateboard and a phone with GPS active, routing him to exit 4, while his car was parked in the emergency lane about a quarter mile east.

Authorities believe that the pedestrian’s vehicle had a mechanical issue or ran out of fuel.

He was airlifted in critical condition to the nearest hospital, and died from his injuries the following morning.

This story will be updated.