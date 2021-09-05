Fatal Riverton rollover crash leaves one dead, two hospitalized

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has died and two men are hospitalized after a fatal Riverton car crash on Saturday.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene and authorities have not yet released her identity.

Don Hutson, Riverton Chief of Police, says the crash happened near 13400 South on Bangerter Highway sometime around 4 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Police believe the crash happened when the vehicle traveling north on Bangerter suddenly crossed over several lanes and rolled over before stopping in a field.

The violent rollover caused the three passengers riding in the vehicle to sustain serious injuries, police say.

The woman was sitting in the backseat during the time of the accident and police say she died on scene due to serious injuries sustained in the rollover.

The two men sitting in the front seats were taken to local hospitals, officials say.

Investigators are considering the possibility of alcohol or drugs as a cause of the accident.

No further details have been released at this time.