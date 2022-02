UTAH (ABC4) – A pickup truck carrying five people crashed into several elk on I-70 Saturday morning.

The truck went off-road and rolled as a result, ejecting one of the passengers.

Officers arrived on scene to find that that person was deceased.

Two helicopters were called in to take other passengers to the hospital that were in critical condition.

The rest of the passengers were taken to the hospital on ground as well.

The accident happened at milepost 92 around 5:37 a.m.