Update: Victims identified in Fatal Orem car crash leaving two dead, two hospitalized

MONDAY 10/18/21 1:55 p.m.

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The identity of two victims of a fatal Orem car crash on Friday has been released.

Orem Police says the victims are 21-year-old Hailee York and 21-year-old Ashlyn Hanzon.

The police announced a statement saying, “Our hearts go out to the families of all involved.”

Additional case details are not being released at this time s an investigation is still ongoing.

SATURDAY 10/16/21 2:32 p.m.

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have died and two others have been hospitalized after a car crash in Orem Friday night.

The Orem Police Department says the victims are two females in their 20s. Their identity is not being released at this time. Authorities say the crash happened near 400 South State Street around 9:23 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered two vehicles were involved, carrying a total of four people. The cars had crashed in an intersection. One vehicle contained three passengers and the second vehicle contained one passenger.

Police and paramedics discovered two people had died due to injury in one vehicle, while the driver was alive and transported to a local hospital. The driver of the second vehicle was also alive and transported to a hospital for injury treatment. Both drivers have non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are still investigating the accident scene to understand the events leading up to the crash. The area has been blocked since Friday night for investigation.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.