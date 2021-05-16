Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation in American Fork Canyon

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A section of American Fork Canyon is closed while the Utah Highway Patrol investigates a deadly motorcycle crash.

The crash happened on State Road 92 near mile marker 10 in American Fork Canyon at approximately 3:10 Sunday morning.

According to UHP, the motorcyclist failed to negotiate a turn and died at the scene. Investigators reveal the rider, in his early twenties from Utah County was not wearing a helmet.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time and is under investigation, according to UHP.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.

