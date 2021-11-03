UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after being struck by truck on I-80 in Salt Lake County

THURSDAY 11/4/2021 7:23 a.m.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on I-80 in Salt Lake County.

At around 5 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol says traffic was slowing on westbound I-80 near milepost 106.5.

A motorcycle in the left lane skidded for about 140 feet before being struck by a pickup truck from behind.

UHP says the motorcyclist was ejected off the bike and suffered deadly injuries. The rider was wearing a full-face helmet that was knocked off during the impact. According to UHP, the helmet appears to have not been properly strapped to the rider.

The truck driver was not injured and the crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: All lanes reopen on Westbound I-80 W after fatal crash

WEDNESDAY 11/3/2021 5:44 p.m.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – All lanes have reopened at 7200 W and traffic flow is normal after a fatal motorcycle accident.

Early Wednesday evening, a fatal motorcycle crash on I-80 Westbound near the Great Saltair caused multiple lane closures early.

The crash occurred at milepost 104 on Westbound I-80

Utah Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist involved in the crash suffered fatal injuries.

I-80 westbound was shut down at 7200 West for a few hours.