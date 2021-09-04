UPDATE: Roads reopened after fatal Logan Canyon motorcycle crash

UPDATE: SATURDAY 9/4/21 3:35 p.m.

Both roads have now reopened in Logan Canyon after authorities originally closed the area to investigate a fatal motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon.

Logan Canyon has been opened from both sides. Drive safe and enjoy your weekend! — LCPD 9-1-1 Dispatch (@Logan_Cache_911) September 4, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY – SATURDAY 9/4/21

LOGAN CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A person has died following a fatal motorcycle crash near Garden City on Saturday.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the incident happened near Garden City in the Logan Canyon area by milepost 472.

UHP reports that a motorcycle collided with a truck hauling cattle around 12:16 p.m. on Saturday.

Both sides of the canyon are blocked at this time and officials are asking travelers to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

** Be Advised ** There is an injury accident in Logan Canyon. Both sides of the canyon are blocked at this time, please use alternate routes and travel safely — LCPD 9-1-1 Dispatch (@Logan_Cache_911) September 4, 2021

The closure will take effect for the next few hours.

Troopers are investigating a motorcycle crash with Fatal injuries up Logan Canyon, US 89 milepost 472. Both EB and WB traffic is closed and will remain closed until approximately 4 p.m. We will update with more information as it becomes available. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) September 4, 2021

The victim has not been identified and investigators are still at the scene. There are no additional details at this time.

