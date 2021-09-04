UPDATE: Roads reopened after fatal Logan Canyon motorcycle crash

UPDATE: SATURDAY 9/4/21 3:35 p.m.
Both roads have now reopened in Logan Canyon after authorities originally closed the area to investigate a fatal motorcycle crash on Saturday afternoon.
ORIGINAL STORY – SATURDAY 9/4/21
LOGAN CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A person has died following a fatal motorcycle crash near Garden City on Saturday.
Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the incident happened near Garden City in the Logan Canyon area by milepost 472.
UHP reports that a motorcycle collided with a truck hauling cattle around 12:16 p.m. on Saturday.
Both sides of the canyon are blocked at this time and officials are asking travelers to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
The closure will take effect for the next few hours.
The victim has not been identified and investigators are still at the scene. There are no additional details at this time.
ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.