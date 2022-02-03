Fatal I-70 canyon crash leaves one dead

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after crashing a semi-tractor into a canyon wall on Wednesday.

Utah Highway Patrol says the incident happened along the eastbound lanes of I-70 near milepost 145.

Troopers say a semi-tractor with a box trailer was traveling down Spotted Wolf Canyon, just west of Green River, when the vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed into a dirt canyon wall.

No eyewitnesses were present during the crash, but based on evidence, authorities say the man may have tried to exit the vehicle before the deadly impact.

Upon arriving at the scene, UHP says the driver was found pinned under the rear dual wheels of the semi-tractor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.