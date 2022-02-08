Fatal Farmington crash shuts down lanes on Legacy Highway

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A fatal crash has left highway lanes closed in Farmington on Tuesday.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened along Legacy Highway, just south of Glover Lane.

Authorities have not released details on what caused the crash.

The northbound lanes along the highway are currently closed. Southbound lane travel has been reduced to a single lane.

The estimated closure time is around one to one and a half hours. Drivers heading in that direction should expect delays.

