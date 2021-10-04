Fatal Deer Creek motorcycle crash shuts down traffic, police investigating

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Officials confirm a man has died after crashing his motorcycle near the Deer Creek Dam area on Sunday.

The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) says the accident happened on Sunday evening around 8:09 p.m. along US-189 near milepost 18.

Authorities say the crash happened when the motorcyclist drifted to the left of the roadway and struck the guardrail along the southbound lanes.

Upon striking the barrier, officials say the man was ejected from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities are still investigating the events that led up to the crash. They’re not sure whether the victim was also struck by an oncoming vehicle after being ejected from his motorbike.

Lanes along southbound SR-189 were closed for over 2 1/2 hours during the investigation.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.