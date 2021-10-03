Fatal crash shuts down Trappers Loop, UHP investigating

OGDEN CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – One person has been killed after a fatal accident on Trappers Loop Road near mile marker 6.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened on Sunday afternoon and involved a driver with a pickup truck hauling a trailer.

The victim has not been identified at this time. Authorities say the incident happened when the victim left the roadway while driving his truck. The victim attempted to correct his path but instead, the maneuver caused the vehicle to overturn.

(Courtesy of the Utah Department of Public Safety)

(Courtesy of the Utah Department of Public Safety)

(Courtesy of the Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say the driver was killed due to injuries sustained during the accident. The Trappers Loop area was closed on Sunday to allow Utah Highway Patrol to investigate the accident. Ogden Canyon has been reopened to let built-up traffic flow through.

Ogden Canyon was originally scheduled for closure on Sunday to accommodate roadside maintenance, ditch clearing, barrier repair, and other work.

Authorities have not identified the victim and the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) is still investigating the situation.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.