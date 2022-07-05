HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities say a woman has died after a fatal crash in Holladay early Tuesday morning.

According to the Unified Police Department, the crash happened near 4500 South on Highland Drive around 4:40 a.m. A large Coca-Cola semi-truck can be seen blocking the roadway.

Officials say the woman is in her 70s, but her identity has not been released at this time.

UPD says the crash happened when a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highland Drive as a large truck was exiting a parking lot. As the truck turned left, UPD says the passenger car collided with the truck, going underneath the truck’s trailer, severing the top portion of the vehicle.

Authorities say the woman was traveling at high speeds before the collision and the impact tore off the roof of the woman’s vehicle, killing the woman on impact.

At this time, lanes in both directions from 4500 S to 4800 S have been blocked near the intersection.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says the estimated clearance time is around 9:30 a.m., but that could change.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route of travel at this time.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.