TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – One person has been pronounced dead and another in critical condition after an accident on I-80 Saturday morning.

At approximately 3:36 a.m. Saturday morning, a Dodge pickup truck was reportedly heading eastbound on I-80 near milepost 63.

“For an unknown reason,” authorities say, the pickup truck veered sharply to the left, went off the roadway, and crossed the median.

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) reports that the truck entered the number one lane of westbound traffic and was struck by a Genesis passenger car.

(Courtesy of DPS)

(Courtesy of DPS)

(Courtesy of DPS)

The driver of the pickup was not wearing a seat belt, police say, and was ejected from the vehicle. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were two occupants in the Genesis, and one was transported in critical condition to an area hospital by air ambulance, while another was taken with non-life-threatening injuries to the hospital by ambulance.

Additional factors are still being investigated by Utah Highway Patrol Troopers, according to DPS.

Westbound lanes were reportedly closed for several hours and have since reopened.

No further information is currently available.