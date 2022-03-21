EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – One person has died following a fatal crash on I-70 in Emery County on Sunday.

Officials say a white Ford with a single male driver was towing a trailer with 3 cars on it when it pulled off into the right emergency lane around 1:46 a.m.

The driver pulled over to check his load while he was traveling in the eastbound lane on I-70.

A 2015 silver Kia Sportage was also eastbound in the same area and for an unknown reason drifted into the right emergency lane and impacted the trailer causing severe frontend damage, officials say.

The Kia had two front-seat adult passengers and two rear-seat male children passengers and the driver and both children were airlifted to local hospitals with severe injuries.

Police say the front seat passenger died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.