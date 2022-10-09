OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A man was pronounced dead in Orem early Sunday morning after a high-speed crash on I-15, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).

On October 9, at approximately 3:27 a.m., a Nissan was reportedly traveling in the number four lane on I-15 southbound when it was struck from behind by a Volkswagen Golf traveling at a high rate of speed.

The collision, which officials say occurred near mile post 268, caused both vehicles to lose control and crash into the right concrete barrier.

DPS states that both vehicles “spun several hundred feet” down the roadway.

According to witnesses, after the crash, the driver of the Volkswagen got out of his car and was asking for help before he collapsed.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Nissan reportedly received minor injuries.

Impairment is being investigated as part of the crash, according to DPS.

Parts of southbound lanes were shut down until 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning, officials say.

No further information is currently available.