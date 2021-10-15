Fatal crash closes part of I-215 in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – An early morning fatal crash has blocked multiple lanes of I-215 in Millcreek.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports northbound I-215 E is closed at exit 4, for 3900 S in Millcreek.

If you are traveling in the area, authorities say you should use Wasatch Boulevard and 3300 S entrance ramp as an alternate route, or I-15 and I-80.

ABC4’s Curtis Booker captured this video of the traffic backed up on northbound on I-215.

Utah Highway Patrol has confirmed a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

There is currently no estimated clearance time for this crash.

ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to gather additional information. This is a developing story ABC4 will update this story as details become available.