Fatal collision in Beaver leaves one dead, Friday

BEAVER, Utah (ABC4) – A California driver has died after speeding and colliding with a vehicle Friday, officials say.

On January 8 at 5:22 p.m., a white Honda passenger car with one female driver was traveling west on 300 north in Beaver, Utah.

The Honda failing to stop at the T intersection east of I-15, blew through a fence, drove up a hill, and onto northbound I-15; colliding with a white Ford van carrying two males from Utah County in their twenties.

The driver of the Honda died on scene.

The passengers of the Ford were taken to the Beaver Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials inform that all three individuals involved were wearing seat belts.

“UHP has one of two lanes open with little congestion, both lanes should be open by 10 p.m.,” shares the Department of Public Safety. “Use caution in the area until UHP finishes their investigation.”