Fatal car fire closes ramp on I-15 and Bangerter highway

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A vehicle fire has closed the on/off ramps on I-15 for Bangerter Highway in Draper early Tuesday morning.

Officials are on scene investigating the crash saying the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed just before 4 a.m. Officials say the driver lost control and went through several solid objects before catching fire.

Authorities say the driver was declared dead on the scene.

As police continue to investigate the crash, they ask commuters to avoid the area of the northbound I-15 offramp and onramp.

