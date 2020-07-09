SCIPIO, Utah (ABC4 News) – A car crash near Scipio left at least one person dead Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near milepost 195 on I-15.

Six people were in the vehicle that crashed, five of which were ejected from the car. One of the people that was ejected from the vehicle is confirmed dead.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

This story will be updated with more information.