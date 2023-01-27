The color has an official name, too. (File/Getty Images)

A Canyon School District Bus hit a female pedestrian around 83rd and State Street.

The Sandy City Police received the call at 1 p.m. that there had been an accident involving a pedestrian. Shortly after arriving, police determined the person died because of their injuries.

The victim was confirmed as female, and the age and identity were not released; pending notification of the family.

Police believe the bus was facing Eastbound on Princeton making a left-hand turn to go North on State Street. The bus driver and 16 students from Hillcrest High were on the bus when they hit the pedestrian.

“Sometimes we just get into the habit of driving on autopilot, and we fail to pay attention to small things going on.” Greg Moffit, Sgt. of Sandy Police said, “Especially in the wintertime, we don’t have a lot of pedestrians. As a driver, you have to be incredibly vigilant. “

Moffit stated that he didn’t know the exact placement of this person as they were crossing the street, or whether they were in the crosswalk or not. This will be part of the investigation including the Accident Reconstruction team. He said this investigation should take a few hours.

A witness to the accident, Norman Jessup, said he was leaving a job site heading southbound on State Street when he saw the bus heading to go North on State. He said he watched a person, a little girl, walking across the road when she got caught halfway through the bus’s turn. She was drug underneath the bus, and Jessup jumped out of his car to stop the driver.

“I thought I was in danger of being hit by the bus because I ran in front of him to stop him.” Jessup said, “He didn’t have a clue. He had no idea what had happened, and I feel sorry for him. I had to yell at him and get him to back off of her.”

But at that point, Jessup said he saw her and knew she had passed away.

“It was too late. I look back at it and wish there was something I could have done.” Jessup said, “[…]She was too young. When we see things like this happen, it’s just heartbreaking.”

Canyon School District is aware of the accident. Services will be coordinated for the students involved.

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.: Canyons Superintendent Dr. Rick Robins released a statement regarding the incident.

“The loss of any child — at any time — is heartbreaking for a community. Today, the entire Canyons District community mourns the tragic passing of one of our beautiful and cherished students who died in an auto-pedestrian accident involving a school bus.” Robins said, “Canyons District sends our heartfelt condolences to the family of the student, as well as the student’s friends, teachers, and school staff who will struggle with the pain and loss of a loved one.”

Robins stated that counseling services will be provided to students, faculty, and staff struggling with difficult emotions following the incident.

“A student death certainly can prompt feelings of anxiety or distress as peers try to cope with grief. We ask parents to talk with their children about their emotions and reach out to the school or the District Office if they need additional help to support their student.” Robins said, “This is a difficult time for all of us, and we express our appreciation for the support that has already been shown to our school community.”