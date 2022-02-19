UPDATE: 99-year-old woman killed in crash while exiting her driveway

UPDATE: 2/19/22 12:30 a.m.

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – At 10 a.m. Saturday morning, officers with the West Jordan Police Dept. received a report of a crash at 9200 S Redwood Rd.

A 99-year-old woman in a Cadillac was pulling out of her driveway when a Ford pickup truck smashed into her driver’s side door.

The 99-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash and will be on scene for several hours.

(Courtesy of West Jordan Police Dept.)

Officer Sam Winkler with the West Jordan Police Dept. states, “Please exercise extra caution when exiting a driveway onto any main road. Vehicles may look to be further away than they actually are.”

ORIGINAL STORY: 2/19/22 11:03 a.m.

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Redwood Rd. is closed in both directions from 9000 S to 9400 S after a fatal accident.

A woman in her 90s was killed after a t-bone crash on Saturday between a truck and a Cadillac.

Authorities report that the two people in the truck were uninjured.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Please use alternative routes.

No other information is available at this time.

This story will be updated.