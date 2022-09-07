TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – A woman was killed Tuesday evening after a crash in Tremonton, officials say.

The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) reports that a Ford Freestar minivan with six occupants was travelling northbound on I-15 in the right lane when the accident occurred.

The minivan was believed to be travelling at a speed “well below the posted 80 mph limit” when it was reportedly rear-ended by a Freightliner semi-truck.

After being rear-ended, the minivan spun off the roadway to the right and rolled, according to a press release.

Officials say a 27-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy sitting in the center row were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the van, both sustaining serious injuries.

(Courtesy of Utah DPS)

All of the occupants of the van were reportedly taken to an area hospital, however, the other four occupants either had no injures or minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The 27-year-old woman later died at the hospital from her injuries, and the 3-year-old boy was airlifted to another hospital for treatment.

Authorities say the minivan was called in as a “reckless/suspicious vehicle” parked in the emergency lane near milepost 374 prior to the accident, and troopers responded to the area but “could not find the minivan.”

They later located it at a local gas station off exit 376 and talked to the driver as he was putting fuel into the car.

Troopers contacted the driver about the reports they received, and shortly after the incident was considered cleared is when the crash occurred.

No further information is currently available.