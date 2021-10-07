Fast-food chain sending corporate staff to restaurants to fill in as cooks, cashiers

(ABC4) – Labor shortages have been ongoing in recent weeks. It has not only put a strain on the supply chain but left businesses scrambling to keep up with the demand.

Among those seeing an impact appears to be the national food chain Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.

In a Wednesday release, Raising Cane’s says it will be sending half of its corporate team across the country to work in its restaurants.

“The first thing we teach new hires at Cane’s is that we are all Fry Cooks & Cashiers, and this week, we are proving that,” says AJ Kumaran, Raising Cane’s Co-CEO & COO. “It’s no secret that today’s hiring market is a challenge, and ahead of our massive growth next year, having the support we need is critical. We are all in this together, and when our restaurants need us, we’re there.”

Raising Cane’s has plans to open more than 100 new restaurants, in over 10 new markets, with five ‘Flagship Locations,’ in 2020. In preparation for next year’s growth, Cane’s says it is looking to hire 10,000 new employees over the next 50 days.

According to Wednesday’s release, Cane’s corporate members will deploy in teams to each market. These teams will not only help meet day-to-day restaurant needs but will “actively recruit” to fill positions.

The restaurant chain says every Cane’s employee – from Founder and Co-CEO down – has ‘Fry Cook & Cashier’ in their title. When hired at Canes’ Restaurant Support Office, every employee starts their career with restaurant training, the company explains.

In early August, Raising Cane’s opened its second Utah location in Provo. Raising Cane’s first location in Utah opened in South Jordan in early June.

If you are looking for a job, Cane’s is looking for you. To join its Crew, apply online at WorkAtCanes.com.