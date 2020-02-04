Fast and heavy snowfall challenges UDOT plows to keep up with clearing roads

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The fast and heavy snowfall during Monday morning’s winter storm made for a tough mission for all of the Utah Department of Transportation’s (UDOT) 520 snow plows, assigned to cover 22,000 lane miles throughout the state.

Lisa Miller, UDOT’s Travel Information Manager said crews were briefed on Thursday in preparation for the storm and have begun plowing around the clock since Sunday night.

“We really started talking to them about the nuances of the storm, how heavy the storm was going to come in, the times it was going to hit, advising them on things like pavement temperature, and what kind of precipitation we were expecting,” she said.

She said one inch of snowfall per hour is about as much as plows can typically keep up with. Monday morning’s storm brought in more than that and made it challenging for crews to keep the roads clear despite it being “all hands on deck” at UDOT.

Transportation officials urged Utahns to stay indoors and work from home if possible. The Governor’s Office echoing that sentiment, instructing state employees to wait until noon to come into work. Dozens of school districts and colleges canceled class for the day.

While safety was the primary reason for the advisory, Miller said the reduction in the number of cars on the road also helped plows work faster.

“That was a strategy because we know when we spread that travel time out, instead of it being a very small time period in the morning, we can be more effective when we clear the roads because they don’t have to stop and go all the time,” she said.

Stephen Foster, one of their snowplow drivers and station foreman said another challenging factor crews faced during the biggest storm of the season was the wind, which can blow plowed snow back onto the roads.

“Some of our up-North areas and along I-80 where there’s not a lot of things on the side of the roads, we have a lot of snow drifting. So that snow drifting is something we’ll just chase until the wind dies down enough and we can get it blown off the road,” he said.

We've got #TeamCoverage on today's winter storm. @AlanaBrophyNews is tracking the snowfall, @FollowWIN is monitoring road conditions, and I'm following up on the challenges @UtahDOT snow plows faced this morning. Join us on @abc4utah at 6 p.m.! pic.twitter.com/2TiG4dAJvu — Rosie Nguyen (@ABC4Rosie) February 4, 2020

Plow crews are expected to work up to 16 hours Monday in preparation for the evening part of the storm. If you do have to leave the house, officials advise you to drive with snow tires on, give yourself extra time to get to your destination and stay behind a plow if you see one.

“Think about how we’re clearing the road in front of you and how we’re putting down material behind us, which is salt that reduces the freezing temperature of the snow. It’s also giving you some grid to drive on so it’s always safer to drive behind the plow,” said Foster.

To track UDOT snow plow locations, click here.

