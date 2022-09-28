FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah seminary teacher and father is reportedly in a coma after falling from a highway overpass in Farmington on Saturday.

Hayden Gurman was out running when at approximately 10:30 a.m., he was going over an I-15 overpass while heading east on Glovers Lane, according to the Farmington Police Department.

According to a GoFundMe created by the victim’s family, Hayden was running over the overpass when there was a car coming for him as he was crossing the street, and he jumped over the wall thinking there was sidewalk between the wall and the fence.

There is reportedly a pedestrian bridge, but there is a gap and it is believed Hayden mistakenly fell from the overpass, which is around 40 feet from the ground.

Hayden is reportedly a seminary teacher at Viewmont High School in Bountiful.

Hayden’s family is seeking donations to reportedly help with medical needs as they arise — you may click here to donate.