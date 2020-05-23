(ABC4 News) – Farmers Feeding Utah delivered 18,000 pounds of lamb meat and 10,000 pounds of flour to the Navajo Nation Friday.

Governor Gary Herbert’s deputy chief of staff, Michael Mower, traveled to Blanding, Utah with representatives from the governor’s cabinet, the Utah Department of Agriculture and the Utah Farm Bureau.

Officials say more deliveries will be made. A delivery of live sheep will follow in the coming weeks.

“We very much appreciate working with Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez on efforts to combat COVID-19,” Gov. Herbert said. “Our hearts go out to all of our Navajo friends who have been impacted by this awful virus.”

The Navajo Nation health officials reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation on Friday.

The total number of deaths reached 149 as of Friday. The Navajo Nation’s is currently under a 57-hour weekend lockdown that took effect ‪at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and will go through Monday. The lockdown includes the closure of all businesses to deter traveling and to keep people home and safe from the COVID-19 virus.

Because of difficult conditions in the Navajo Nation and along its borders, the governor issued an executive order transitioning the municipalities of Bluff and Mexican Hat from yellow to orange to signal a significant health risk in the area.

Utah is working to assist tribal governments by standing up mobile testing sites, providing sample collection kits and testing equipment, PPE, and funding through the Urban Indian Center of Salt Lake and the Utah Legislature.

Utah’s color-coded health guidance for Southeastern Utah does not apply to the current situation on Navajo Nation lands located in Utah, as these are sovereign lands.

