FanX apologizes for heated social media exchange, handling of harassment complaints

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (News4Utah) – The co-founder of FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention issued an apology Monday evening after convention organizers were called out for how it handles harassment complaints.

Author Shannon Hale emailed Bryan Brandenburg to share that she was disappointed with how organizers had handled harassment complaints. It appeared Hale was also looking for some insight into FanX’s harassment policy and how decisions were made.

“It is clear to me now that FanX is not a safe place for women,” Hale’s email read. “FanX is not a place I can depend upon to enact a harassment policy. FanX is going to act in the interest of the abuse and assume the best of him and the worst of the accuser. I am so disheartened.”

The official FanX account responded to Hale on Twitter suggesting she “sit this one out” while publishing a screenshot of a private email between the two. The screenshot in the since deleted tweet included Hale’s personal email address.

“Maybe it is best that you sit this one out and then wait to hear how it went. I don’t think there is anything we can say to convince you to come and quite frankly I’m not willing to try,” said Brandenburg’s response in the mail. “I know in my heart that we take this seriously and I don’t think you get it. I have four daughters and I’ve been sensitive to these issues for decades long before it became trendy with #metoo.”

After widespread criticism on social media Monday evening, Brandenburg issued an apology to Hale for posting her personal information and for the way that handled harassment complaints at the last convention. The apology was posted on www.fanxsaltlake.com.

“I would like to apologize to Shannon Hale for the events that happened on Twitter today, and my overall handling of the reports of harassment from our last event. In an overly emotional state, I took to social media in response to a tweet that quoted an email exchange between the two of us. In doing so, I didn’t notice my screenshot still contained her personal email. This was overlooked and not meant maliciously.

I felt my comments were taken out of context from the original email exchange, and I responded hastily and inappropriately. I deeply regret sending the original email and the tweets that followed.”

NEMESIS Author Brendon Reichs said on Twitter Monday evening that he has withdrawn his acceptance and will not attend FanX this year as previously announced.

