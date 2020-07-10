FanX 2020 postponed in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – FanX staff announced Friday afternoon that FanX will be postponed in 2020. The original event was originally scheduled to take place in September but has been postponed for ‘the safety and well being of our FanX family’.

The decision to postpone the popular event came after much discussion with community leaders and health officials.

FanX has been popular in Utah bringing Utah 12 different events over the past seven years. FanX 2021 is still scheduled to take place next year on September 16-18.

If you purchased tickets to FanX in Salt Lake City for 2020 there are a few options:

Rollover your 2020 tickets to the 2021 event; if you choose this, no extra steps are needed on your part

If you are unable to attend the 2021 event, you can use the tickets for another future event or gift them to someone else

If none of these options work, contact FanX’s customer support by August 15 for a refund request

Official FanX hotels will allow you to cancel any reservation up to 72 hours prior to your reservation date.