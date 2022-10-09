SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last few days have seemed like a bit of “copy & paste” when it comes to Utah’s weather. Temperatures have been holding steady up and down the state and only a few small storms have upset the status quo. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that this will continue into Sunday – but some changes are coming with the new week.

While we’ll see much the same on Sunday, behind the scenes, the changes will start. The high pressure that we’ve been experiencing and keeping things in place will start to slip a little, allowing a few more storms and some cooler weather to make a visit. Most of the moisture will stay in southern Utah, and predominantly in the higher elevations. Temperatures in the southern portion of the state will be in the 70s and 80s.

Showers in the north can’t be dismissed, though the chances are much less. Temperatures will be a little less with some 60s thrown in and possibly upper 50s in the mountains. But mid-70s will still be the norm for most of the region. It should be beautiful in the mountains as we’ll have sunny skies and we’re near the peak of the color-changing season in the northern mountains. Just be prepared because you’re likely not the only one with the idea to take a ride to see the leaves.

As we get into the mid-week, we will see temperatures dropping a bit across the state. Things are still forming as to just how much of a drop we’ll see but it’s likely to be at least 5 degrees from what we’ve been seeing. We will be following things as they develop to give you the most accurate information.

The Takeaway? Sunday will be much like Saturday, but cooler weather is likely on the way.