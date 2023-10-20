SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Jazz is hoping their fans will be excited for more than just the games to begin. The Jazz will kick off their 50th season on Oct. 25 against the Sacramento Kings and while fans will feel like they are going into the past with the whole place becoming Delta Center again, Jazz officials are unveiling some new upgrades.

“From Delta Air Lines returning as a marquee partner to marking five decades as an NBA franchise, this season brings so many reasons to celebrate being a Jazz fan,” said Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz. “We are excited to unveil new programming and spaces at every level of Delta Center that will further enhance each guest’s experience.”

Fans will be greeted with a brand new 2023-2024 Classic Edition Court during the season debut, but the changes in the arena aren’t just courtside.

Jazz fans will have tons of new choices to make when it comes to entertainment and food. There are new restaurant partnerships, interactive fan attractions, new club partners, a completely renovated broadcast studio, and other upgrades throughout.

Delta Center has partnered with five new restaurants to serve up local fan favorites. Santorini’s Grill, Swig, Salt City Smokehouse, Casamigos Corner, and Sprinkles Cupcakes will be offering up on-demand food options.

Delta Center will still offer a variety of other Utah-based restaurant partners including Costa Vida Mexican Grill, Spilled Milk Ice Cream, Cupbop Korean BBQ, Bon Bon Desserts & Gelato, Cubby’s, J.Dawgs, Maxwell’s Pizza, Proper Burger, San Diablo Churros, Totally Nutz, Chile Verde Mexican Burrito, and Honest Acai.

The Utah Jazz and 5 For The Fight, are continuing their long-time partnership. The 5 For The Fight “All In Until Cancer Gives In” Wallis a new, permanent interactive installation located near the main entrance of the arena. This space enables fans to dedicate their “5” to someone they know who is fighting cancer, take a photo, donate, and enter to win exclusive Jazz memorabilia. Fans can also digitally send pre-recorded video messages from Utah Jazz players to loved ones who are in the fight against cancer.

Several of the clubs on the arena’s first, second, and fourth levels have been updated and received new branding. Club members can celebrate new partnerships with Black Desert Resort and Interform which have taken over former club spaces.

LiveView Technologies – the new official patch partner of the Utah Jazz and their G-League franchise, the Salt Lake City Stars, and a sponsor of Junior Jazz – is now the presenting sponsor of the suite level on level four at Delta Center.

The Delta Sky360® Club, an invitation-only club on level one, has been completely renovated and has added an inclusive food experience and complimentary beverages.

The Tee Box Lounge, on level six, features two golf simulators, a putting green, and an apparel shop. The Tee Box is a private, reservations-only space that accommodates 60 people.

The Jazz opens their season with two home games, Sacramento on Oct. 25 and The L.A. Clippers on Oct. 27, before heading out on the road for two games. For a full schedule visit the Utah Jazz NBA webpage.