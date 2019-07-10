Famous paintings coming to Utah art museum this fall

Newsfore Opt-In Form

Visitors look over Georgia O’Keeffe’s Cow’s Skull with Calico Rose at the Art Institute of Chicago on September 17, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Four famous paintings will be showcased in the Utah Museum of Fine Arts beginning this fall.

The Smithsonian American Art Museum announced Monday that Utah is one of five states in the West selected to host works from American painter Georgia O’Keeffe and others as part of a new initiative to share art with smaller cities throughout the United States.

From October 25 until October 4, 2020 visitors can view paintings from O’Keeffe, American painters Thomas Moran and Alma Thomas at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts. A fourth artwork by Mexican painter Diego Rivera will also be on display in a separate project.

Museums in Oregon, Idaho, Nevada and Washington are the other states receiving the artwork.

The museums will contribute their own artwork to a traveling exhibition that will end at the Smithsonian in 2023.

