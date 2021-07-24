Famous actresses from Utah

Julianne Hough arrives at the 24th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Hills on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.

Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Utah from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb. Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

OMDb

Amanda Righetti

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 07: Actress Amanda Righetti attends the annual ShareWell/Zimmer Children’s Museum Discovery Award Dinner at Skirball Cultural Center on November 07, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for ShareWell/Zimmer Children’s Museum)

SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 21: Actress Amanda Righetti attends the “Colony” press line during Comic-Con International 2016 at Hilton Bayfront on July 21, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 14: Peter Jacobson, Amanda Righetti and Tory Kittles arrive at the 2016 Winter TCA Tour – NBCUniversal Press Tour Day 2 at Langham Hotel on January 14, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

– Born: St. George, Utah (4/4/1983)

– Known for:

— S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent in “Captain America: the First Avenger” (2011)

— Whitney Miller in “Friday the 13th” (2009)

— Grace Van Pelt in “The Mentalist” (2008-2015)

OMDb

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough poses backstage at the 24th Family Film Awards at Universal Hilton Hotel on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2018 file photo, Julianne Hough arrives at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood in Los Angeles. Hough is the other woman. The multi-hyphenate performer will play Jolene in Netflix’s upcoming anthology series based on Dolly Parton music. “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” will consist of eight episodes, each inspired by one of Parton’s famous songs. In the “Jolene” version, Hough will play a free-spirit with big dreams to leave her small town. “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” is scheduled to debut next year. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Julianne Hough arrives at the 24th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Hills on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

– Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (7/20/1988)

– Known for:

— Sherrie Christian in “Rock of Ages” (2012)

— Katie in “Safe Haven” (2013)

— Ariel in “Footloose” (2011)

OMDb

Lindsay Pulsipher

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 05: Lindsay Pulsipher poses with members of DAV (Disabled American Veterans) during the “God Bless The Broken Road” Premiere at Silver Screen Theater at the Pacific Design Center on September 5, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Freestyle Releasing)

Lindsay Pulsipher, a cast member in the FX series “Justified,” turns back for photographers at the show’s fourth season premiere screening at Paramount Theatre on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

– Born: Salt Lake City, Utah (5/6/1982)

– Known for:

— Crystal Norris in ” True Blood” (2010-2011)

— Cassie St. Cyr in ” Justified” (2013)

— Roseanna McCoy in ” Hatfields & McCoys” (2012)

OMDb

Millicent Simmonds

In this Nov. 10, 2017 photo, actress Millicent Simmonds poses for a portrait in Los Angeles. Simmonds, who stars in the film, “Wonderstruck,” was named as one of 2017’s breakthrough entertainers by the Associated Press. (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP)

Noah Jupe, left, and Millicent Simmonds arrive for the world premiere of “A Quiet Place” during the South by Southwest Film Festival at the Paramount Theatre on Friday, March 9, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Actor/director/writer John Krasinski, from left, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds and Emily Blunt attend the premiere of “A Quiet Place” at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Monday, April 2, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

– Born: Bountiful, Utah (3/6/2003)

– Known for:

— Regan Abbott in “A Quiet Place” (2018)

— Rose in “Wonderstruck” (2017)

— Regan Abbott in “A Quiet Place Part II” (2020)

OMDb

Trieste Kelly Dunn

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 22: Actor Trieste Kelly Dunn attends the “Blame” Premiere during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Cinepolis Chelsea on April 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 27: Trieste Kelly Dunn attends the “Midsommar” New York Screening at Metrograph on June 27, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

– Born: Provo, Utah (1/14/1981)

– Known for:

— Deora Frances Bodley in “United 93” (2006)

— Deputy Siobhan Kelly in “Banshee” (2013-2016)

— Allison Knight in “Blindspot” (2015-2020)