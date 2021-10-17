‘Our family is broken without him’: Family’s plea to help find missing Tooele man, search continues

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A search for a missing Utah man last seen this summer took place on Saturday in Tooele County. The missing man’s family is pleading for the public’s help.

The search control center was located at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1030 South 900 West in Tooele.

32-year-old Rick Morris disappeared on June 25, 2021 and hasn’t been seen since. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the closure or discovery of Morris.

The Saturday search was organized by the Destiny Project, a service organization that focuses on finding missing persons. Search efforts included neighborhood canvassing, walking, hiking, drones, ATVs, and horses.

As a Type 1 Diabetic, Morris went missing while his blood sugar was critically low. The area Morris was last seen includes wilderness terrain, making search efforts tricky. The family says there is mountain terrain, cliffs, fields, open mines, and abandoned structures surrounding the area where the man went missing.

“With low blood sugar, Rick gets confused, disoriented and tired,” says Michelle Palmer, Corner Canyon Investigations. “He could have found somewhere he thought was safe to sleep in. That’s why it’s important to look even in places you might think are unlikely.”

“Please help us the way you’d want someone to help you,” says Mariah Morris, the missing man’s sister. “Help us search, help us flyer, help us get the word out, help us make sure every residence in Tooele county is searched, help us with donations, whatever you can do to help, we are so appreciative. We need your support, we need your help.”

The family has thanked ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz for his continued coverage and support of the case back in July saying:

“We’re lucky to have Marcos Ortiz helping to bring attention to Rick being missing. Thank you so much for your coverage and support!”

“Rick is full of love, he’s full of compassion,” says Morris. “If I could give up my life to bring him back, I would, in a heartbeat. Hug the people you love, tell them you love them, tell them what they mean to you. You never know when your last moment will be. I want Rick to be alive and happy somewhere, I want that more than anything. I miss Rick and our family is broken without him.”

A Facebook page has been created to help find Rick Morris.

The Utah Cold Case Coalition is offering a $10,000 reward for information “directly leading to closure in Rick’s case or his location.” If you have any information, you can contact the Cold Case Coalition at 385-CLUE-313 (385-258-3313).