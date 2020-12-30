OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two young adults are left planning their mother’s funeral after 39-year-old Emily Anderson of Box Elder County was killed in a car crash Sunday night in Ogden. Now, that family is asking for others to be mindful when on the road.

“No warning, not enough time to look up or react… and she’s gone,” said Jen Levie, victim Emily Anderson’s sister.

It came as a shock for Elizabeth Bringard.

“Trying to keep our composure enough to plan everything and figure out how to give the funeral my mom deserved,” said Elizabeth.

That’s after her mother- Emily Anderson- died in a car crash Sunday night in Ogden.

“Frustrated, hurt, sad, it’s going to affect me forever and I know that, I just hope I can get a little bit over this, to where I am able to function,” said Jonathon Sullivan, Anderson’s son.

Police say Anderson was stopped at a red light on the intersection of Washington Boulevard and 12th street, where she was hit by a drunk driver traveling at a high speed.

“She wanted to be celebrated and her life, even though it was only 39 years, and I was only a part of 19 of those,” said Jonathon.

Elizabeth and her brother Jonathon are now forced to pick up the pieces.

“People really need to take account on what they are doing and how harmful it can be to families and individual people on driving intoxicated,” said Elizabeth.

“They should think about the consequences behind their lives, and the lives that they could hurt,” said Jonathon.

But Anderson’s family says they’re trying to stay positive, coming together for her children.

“We are feeling the same pain, the same loss, and it has helped open those lines of communication that have been stressed, for so long,” said Jen.

The family, reminding people to think twice, before getting behind the wheel. It only takes one moment, for lives to be changed forever.

Elizabeth and Jonathon plan to seek out justice for their mother. 29-year-old Bryce Owens is being screened for possible charges of automobile homicide, by the Weber County Attorney’s Office.

The family has a GoFundMe set up for funeral arrangements, you can find that link here.