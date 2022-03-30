UTAH (ABC4) – The family of a 20-year-old woman allegedly killed by her boyfriend over the weekend is speaking out. Sandra Robles was found dead by police in Orem after they say her boyfriend, 27-year-old Daniel Padilla-Ang, allegedly strangled her during a fight over a broken vape cartridge.

Records show that Padilla-Ang had been arrested five times in the past eight years, two of those times for domestic violence assault crimes. He was on probation for those offenses at the time of his arrest. Today, Padilla-Ang was formally charged with first-degree murder.

The family of Sandra Robles says they want justice and to help other people from ever having to go through the same thing.

“I’m not gonna see her anymore, I’m not gonna hear her, I’m not gonna give her hugs anymore,” said her sister, Julie Robles.

The couple dated for four months. Her family said that during that time, they could see signs the relationship wasn’t healthy and they were worried for her.

The family is wanting to start a foundation in her name to help victims of domestic violence.

“They’re not alone and that they should just reach out and get help before it’s too late or before things get bad because it’s always going to escalate,” Julie said.

Liz Sollis with the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition says signs of domestic violence can seem subtle at first. Often people in these situations can show signs of anxiety or depression.

“If you’re being abused, it doesn’t have to be physical violence in order for you to reach out for help. A lot of times what happens is people experience other types of violence before the physical violence starts to begin,” Sollis said.

She says the best way to help people in these situations is by listening, supporting and knowing how to find resources.

“Being patient because many times people don’t leave unhealthy relationships or don’t leave them right away, and so as that support person, that person they trust outside of their relationship, those people have a good opportunity to support those people facing abuse or violence,” Sollis said.

Robles’ family remembers her for her happy spirit, love for the color pink and how she was kind to those around her

“She was free, she was laughing…I’m grateful that I knew her,” said her mother, Sandra Robles.

They said that she mentioned that if she died, she would want to be a ladybug. and on the day they found out what happened, they received a sign of comfort.

“A ladybug landed on my friend’s hand and she’s like, look it’s your sister, and then she gave it to me,” Julie said.



The family has started a GoFundMe.



If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available 24-7 through the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).



