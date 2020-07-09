Family speaks after DA rules Bernardo Palacio-Carbajal shooting justified

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The family of a man shot and killed by Utah police officer is speaking out after the district attorney rule the shooting justified.

Bernardo Palacio-Carbajal was shot and killed by Salt Lake City police officers responding to a gun call in the early morning hours of May 23. Body camera footage showed officers fired at him 20 times as he was running away.

Attorney from Eisenberg Cutt Kendall & Olson representing the family of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, along with Palacios’s siblings, Freddie and Karina, will be holding a press conference Thursday at 2 p.m.