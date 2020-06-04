Family, sheriff’s office heartbroken over death of boy in accidental shooting

KAMAS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Summit County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of a young boy who was killed in an accidental shooting.
Deputies say Cash Cover, 11, of Kamas died after the accidental discharge of a firearm in his family home.
Deputies say Cash, his older brother and their mother were outside of the home before the accident. The two boys were given permission to retrieve a BB gun to shoot on the property.
The boys went inside and accessed a handgun from a bedroom. A short time later, deputies said the mother heard screaming from inside the home. She went inside to find Cash with a gunshot wound.
Responding deputies began lifesaving efforts. The sheriff’s office says one of the deputies who is a paramedic tried his best to save Cash’s life but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.
Summit County Sheriff’s Office says it is heartbroken over the passing of Cash, and it mourns with the Cover family.
The Cover family released the following statement:
“Our son Cash Cover lost his life in a tragic accident involving a gun. The injury was not self-inflicted. We truly appreciate the outpouring of love and support from our community and friends. We would like to thank all of the amazing people that assisted him including all the Emergency Responders, Life Flight and Summit County officials that did everything they could to help him. At this time, we ask that you respect our privacy. We will announce arrangements to celebrate Cash in the upcoming days. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers!”