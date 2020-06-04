Family, sheriff’s office heartbroken over death of boy in accidental shooting

KAMAS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Summit County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of a young boy who was killed in an accidental shooting.

Deputies say Cash Cover, 11, of Kamas died after the accidental discharge of a firearm in his family home.

Deputies say Cash, his older brother and their mother were outside of the home before the accident. The two boys were given permission to retrieve a BB gun to shoot on the property.

The boys went inside and accessed a handgun from a bedroom. A short time later, deputies said the mother heard screaming from inside the home. She went inside to find Cash with a gunshot wound.

Responding deputies began lifesaving efforts. The sheriff’s office says one of the deputies who is a paramedic tried his best to save Cash’s life but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office says it is heartbroken over the passing of Cash, and it mourns with the Cover family.

The Cover family released the following statement: