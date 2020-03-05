Family shares pain of losing daughter as boyfriend is sent to prison for killing her

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) The family of a young woman killed by her boyfriend three years ago got a chance to share their pain in losing her during the sentencing for the man who took her life.

Anthony Christensen, 38, pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced Wednesday in the death of his girlfriend Kammy Mae Edmunds, 34, on March 31, 2017.

Wednesday’s sentencing was full of emotion as several members of Kammy’s family, including aunts, cousins, siblings, and her mom expressed how her devastating and brutal death has impacted each of their lives.

Kammy’s mother, Tammy Coates, said she will never forget the day the police showed up at her home to tell her the tragic news.

“I opened the door to absolutely the most devastating news a mother will ever hear, Kammy

Mae was dead, the sweet loving little brown-eyed girl who made me a mom, my helper, my friend, my saucy, sassy super-smart baby girl….Dead!,” said Coates. “My mind was numb I couldn’t comprehend the fact that I would never see her again!! I was dumbfounded how could I possibly survive without that smile the laugh that lit up the room?”

Coates said hundreds of people showed up at Kammy’s funeral to tell her how much her daughter had touched their lives.

“I was overwhelmed at all the people and how many she had touched so deeply just being her, and she probably never even went out of her way to do it because that is how she was, she didn’t think she was special she just wanted everyone else to know they were,” said Coates.

Kammy left behind two small children who Coates said were robbed of their mom when Christensen made the decision to end her life.

“They were an adorable close and fun-loving family. She has literally thousands of pictures of her and her kids,” said Coates. “They will never have that back; she will never see them grow and succeed. They won’t have the most important person in their lives with them when they go through all the big deals in their life. The successes and the failures, the good times and the

bad.”

Coates said since the death of her daughter, her definition of normal has forever changed.

“My normal is having tears waiting behind every smile when you realize someone important is missing at all the important events in your family’s life,” said Coates. “Normal is feeling like you can’t sit another minute without getting up and screaming because you don’t like to sit through anything anymore. Normal is not sleeping very well because a thousand what ifs and why didn’t Is go through your head constantly. Normal is continuously reliving that horrible day of learning of your child’s death through your eyes and mind, holding your head to make it go away. Normal is every happy event in your life always being backed up with sadness lurking close behind because of the hole in your heart. Normal is telling the story of your child’s death.”

Kammy’s siblings addressed the judge and told him how much they love and miss her and didn’t understand how someone could take her life.

“Kammy was always there for everyone,” said Kammy’s younger sister Lynsi. “She would light up the room with her smile. She was so loved by everyone, she had hugs that made you feel loved and safe. I will never feel that again! That was ripped away from me in a fit of anger by an absolute beast. Family was everything to Kammy and she loved us, and we loved her!!”

Kammy’s little sister Megan said she didn’t believe her sister had died when her family broke the news to her, saying she had hoped it was all just a really bad dream.

“There are a million things I could say about my sister and how much we all miss her and

how much we loved her. We will never get that back. She will never come back. Nothing done here can bring her back no matter how badly we all want it. We all need to make

sure that Anthony Christensen is never allowed to do this again.”

Kammy’s younger brother Kyle shared his favorite memories of his sister, saying the two of them shared a special bond and she was the only person he could tell everything.

“My sister Kammy Mae was the happiest person I have ever known, and truth be known she was the glue that kept my family smiling and strong,” said Kyle. “She was independent, strong, silly, sarcastic, a little mischievous at times and the most giving person you have ever met. Everyone Kammy Mae came in contact with was called friend. She loved everyone and helped every person, and I know it sounds like a Hallmark movie….. but it is true she was truly a genuine friend, an angel on earth.”

Coates said they are glad this is over and he is going away. They will continue to try figure out how to move on and make the best life for Kammy’s kids.

Every one of the victims asked the judge to give Christensen the maximum sentence.

Christensen’s attorney told the judge that he has seen Christensen start to feel remorse as the case unfolded, according to the Sanpete Messenger, but the judge didn’t seem convinced, sentencing him to two 5 years to life sentences, along with an additional 1-15 years,

“If you have turned a corner, no matter how short, congratulations,” said Judge Marvin Bagley. “Now be a man, and move forward.”

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.