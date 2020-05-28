Family says charges first step toward ‘justice for Ashlyn’

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – The family of Utah woman killed during a Tinder date “applauds” formal charges against the suspect. Described by her family as an “adventurous, tender and loving free spirit,” police said Ashlyn Black, 25, was killed inside a Layton home early Sunday morning.

In this Sunday, May, 24, 2020, booking photo released by the Layton Police Department shows suspect, Ethan Hunsaker, 24. He was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder and is being held in the Davis County Jail in Farmington, (Layton Police Department via AP)

Prosecutors filed murder charges against Ethan Hunsacker, 24, who is accused of choking and stabbing Black before calling 911 to report her death and telling police to shoot him.

When officers arrived, they found Black lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds. First responders tried to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the two had met on Tinder the night before.

In a statement, Black’s family called the charges the first critical step towards bringing justice for Ashlyn and her family.