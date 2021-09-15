Family offering reward for missing Utah girl last seen in July

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The family of a missing teenager is now offering a reward to find the girl who was last seen in mid-summer.

Unified Police say the 16-year-old, identified as Kandis Harris, was last seen on July 14. Kandis, who sometimes goes by “Brooklyn,” has health conditions that require medication and is believed to be with an older man.

She is listed as 5’3″, 135 pounds, and has naturally blonde hair, but recently dyed it dark brown. Kandis is known to spend time around Liberty Square and in the area around North Temple and State Street.

The family is offering a $1,500 reward for information about where Kandis is, authorities tell ABC4.com.

If you have any information about where Kandis is, you are asked to contact authorities at: