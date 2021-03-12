Family of suspect accused of killing Ogden store owner releases statement

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- The family of the teenager accused of killing an Ogden store owner on Feb. 28 released a statement on the shooting on Friday.

Court documents shared with ABC4 show the teenager, who we are not naming at this time, faces two felony charges – aggravated murder and aggravated robbery in Weber County for the death of Super Grocery owner Satnam Singh.

The statement from the family of the 15-year-old is below:

“From behalf of our family whom unfortunately this horrible nightmare happened, we are trying to understand that one of our very loved and most humble teenager was involved with this terrible event. Mr. Singh was a beloved friend and amazing human being. We want to offer our deepest condolences and apologies from the bottom of our hearts to his family and the community. As the community, our family and everyone is in shock, we are all heart broken and we are asking for privacy and time to handle this the best way possible. We would also like to give thanks to the Ogden City Police Department for treating our family with respect and understanding the pain and situation we were experiencing, which we would never think this would ever happen. We will not be giving any interviews to any media, or anyone else at all. You may know that our loved one is a minor and for all of us it has been so difficult trying to understand this situation. Once again, our deepest condolences and most sincerest apologies goes to Mr. Satnam Singh family and the community, God bless you all.”

According to a probable cause statement says that just before midnight on February 28, the teenager entered the Super Grocery in Ogden. He allegedly selected a drink and candy items before approaching the counter.

At the counter, the teenager is said to have pointed a gun at the clerk, Singh, told him “this is a stick up,” and pulled the trigger four times. Authorities say Singh was struck twice and died on scene.

The teenager then ran away from the scene.

According to the probable cause statement, the teenager “acknowledged that he had smoked THC prior to the day of this event but that he stopped smoking so he could be sober for the robbery.”

If the teenager is charged as an adult, a defense attorney and former prosecutor tell ABC4 that he could face a life sentence in prison.