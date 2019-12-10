Family looking for answers after man found dead in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – A family recounts the moment they learned Jesus Vasquez was found dead -under suspicious circumstances – in a church parking lot in West Valley City.

Police said Vasquez, 31, was in the passenger seat of his truck with injuries consistent with “homicidal violence.” A truck, police said, that could have also been driven by a suspect.

While police search for potential suspects in the strange case, Jesus’ family is calling for justice.

“I mean, how do you tell your child their parent is not going to be there anymore?” asked Maritza Garcia, Vasquez’s ex-wife.

His family describes him as a father, brother, son, and friend gone too soon.

“To find out that he’s gone, it makes no sense… I was never prepared for this,” said Vasquez’s brother, Martin Gonzalez.

They had their last conversation just hours before he died.

“It was just a regular fun, you know, we gotta get together soon kinda thing. You know, hey, what are we going to do for Christmas?”

Now his family is left to pick up the pieces.

“Right now, we’re all in pain, but to us, the hardest day still hasn’t come,” said Maritza. “Whoever it is that did this you are not human. You must be the cruelest person to take someone away from their children, their family.”

While there aren’t many answers, Jesus’ memory lives on.

“He would try to make you laugh and he was a good person. He had a good heart.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: