Family, friends celebrate as Utah kid wins second battle against cancer

SYRACUSE (ABC4 News) – JP Gibson is now a two-time cancer survivor. In October 2014, the then 5-year-old JP got the opportunity to sign a one day contract with the Utah Jazz.

It was at that time he had beaten cancer for the first time. Unfortunately, in July 2017 just before turning 8, cancer returned, and he began his journey to fight it once again.

Two years later, JP is about to finish treatment for his relapse. To celebrate, his family threw him a party at The Rush Funplex in Syracuse on Monday night.

Family and friends gathered with JP and chanted “No More Chemo” to him in honor of his final chemo.

Congrats JP!!!

Photo: Megan Gibson

Photo: Megan Gibson

Photo: Megan Gibson

Photo: Megan Gibson

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: