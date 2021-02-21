Family faces unexpected eviction as housing market seems to bubble during COVID-19 pandemic

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A Salt Lake County family of six is on the verge of eviction as COVID-19 has seemed to have caused a seller’s market and property owners are taking advantage of that.

This includes the Hendriksen’s who seem to be in a lose-lose situation, but might have found a solution even it means figuring out the finances later.

Data from the Utah Association of Realtors shows the median price of a single family home in Utah was $304,000 at the start of 2019 and that price is now pushing $375,000.

The Hendriksen’s say through their unexpected eviction notice, they may have finally found a new house.

It started with a knock at the door on January 28th.

“The owners want to sell the property and we have until March 31st to move out and it was devastating,” shares Shelly Hendriksen.

The Hendriksen’s are a family of six; five of them with disabilities, four have autism, three are legally blind including Shelly and there’s one Robert Hendricksen.

“Robert has been a rockstar, an absolute rockstar,” says Shelly. “I appreciate him more than words can ever say and I know not every family has that.”

Robert, Shelly’s husband, used his pension from serving in the military and using his social security to help provide for his family. His family was left between a rock and a hard place.

How can they find a five bedroom house before they get evicted, especially when the national association of realtors says the price of a single family home has gone up 15% which is the biggest surge in data since 1990?

“Now we found a place,” adds Shelly. “It’ll work. We just have to come up with the money. That’s where we are at right now, trying to borrow money from family and friends, but it’s COVID. Nobody has extra money to give.”

The COVID-19 pandemic is making help a lot harder than it needs to be.

The Hendriksen’s are on a month-to-month lease and because of that the landlord can kick them out legally with a 30 day notice but the property manager gave them 60 days.

Housing experts say COVID-19 has almost brought upon us another housing bubble but we aren’t there yet.

Shelly tells ABC 4 the worst part of the unexpected eviction notice, even through COVID-19, is the lack of community resources. She wishes she had some sort of help to get her and her family through this unexpected challenge; one that almost left them homeless.