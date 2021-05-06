Occupants, dog safe after Ogden basement fire

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – All those living in an Ogden home, including the family dog, are safe after a Thursday morning basement fire.

Ogden Fire Crews were called to the home on Van Buren Avenue shortly before 8:45 a.m.

The calling party reported a fire in the basement of the home.

When crews arrived, the found smoke coming from the basement and were able to quickly mitigate the fire conditions, confining the fire to a basement bathroom.

While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, damages to the home is estimated at $75,000.

No injuries were reported in this incident.